Arsenal’s Arteta defends touchline ‘passion’ after Newcastle row — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Mikel Arteta has defended his “passion” on the touchline after the Arsenal manager was criticised for his volatile antics during Tuesday’s draw against Newcastle.

Arteta had an angry exchange with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe after referee Andrew Madley rejected Arsenal’s appeal for a stoppage-time penalty at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta described the decision as “scandalous”, but on Friday the Premier League leaders were charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players after several surrounded Madley following the flashpoint in the goalless stalemate.

It is not the first time Arteta has lost his cool during a game and former England captain Alan Shearer labelled his antics against Newcastle as “disrespectful”.

But the Spaniard is adamant he has no reason to apologise for his behaviour because he was only reacting to a crucial incident in the game.

“I am not part of that debate. Of course, they can have their opinions,” Arteta said on…