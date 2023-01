There were mixed feelings of excitement, anger and apathy across the country yesterday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) kept to its pledge to devolve the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to the 8,809 registration areas/wards in the country.

The post Excitement, anger, apathy as INEC distributes PVCs at ward level appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper