Imo Governorship: Mbaise zone dumps Ihedioha, endorses Anyanwu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ahead of the 2023 Imo governorship election, the Mbaise nation comprising Aboh, Ahiazu and Ezinihitte Mbaise LGAs have passed an implicit vote of confidence on the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The kinsmen of former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, declared Senator Anyanwu as their sole candidate for the number one seat in the state.

A former Chairman of Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area, Chief Paul Ogbonna moved the motion for the confidence vote on behalf of Ahiazu Mbaise and was seconded by Mazi Bodwin Ohaeri, a former PDP Chairman of Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area.

According to them, the resolution was to avoid Imo people of PDP extraction seeing Mbaise people as so greedy having taken the party’s governorship ticket for two consecutive times.

They added that with the confidence vote on Senator Anyanwu, the issue of where an average Mbaise person belongs to is never in doubt.

The vote of…