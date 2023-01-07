Italy coach Mancini grieves death of ‘little brother’ Vialli | The Guardian Nigeria News

Roberto Mancini is grieving the loss of a man he considered his brother after Gianluca Vialli’s death following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Vialli passed away at the age of 58 in London on Friday, devastating Italy coach Mancini who was his best friend and long-time strike partner in their playing days at Sampdoria in the 1980s and 90s.

The former Italy forward’s death came less than a month after another of Mancini’s friends Sinisa Mihajlovic succumbed to leukemia.

“Only a few days after Sinisa passing away I’ve lost another brother, or little brother as I liked to call him,” the Corriere Dello Sport quoted him as saying on Saturday.

“We met at 16 years old and never left each others side: Italy’s youth and senior teams, Samp, the highs, the lows, the victories and the defeats.”

In eight years together at Sampdoria, Mancini and Vialli won the club’s only Serie A title in 1991, the previous year’s Cup Winner’s Cup and three Italian Cups.

They…