‘Lack of gender diversity in security industry is a global issue’ — Guardian Woman — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Blessing Efe Ehibor is a security specialist, investigator, relationship management professional, and seasoned sales and business development expert. She is a co-founder and Executive Director of De-Homy Consult Limited. Her rich experience cuts across the (Big 5), financial services, oil and gas (Upstream and Downstream), manufacturing, construction and agricultural sectors. With over 11 years wealth of experience in the security industry, she enjoys growing a career path in that space.

Ehibor holds a master’s degree in Security Management from Babcock University and a SHRM accredited Executive Leadership Development Certificate from IIPM. She also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy and Education from the University of Ado-Ekiti. Her drive and passion for change and career advancement has made Ehibor bag certifications and trainings over the years. The TEDx-trained speaker, in this interview with IJEOMA THOMAS-ODIA, shares her passion for empowering and mentoring women…