Moviedom 2022/2023: From the horses’ mouth | The Guardian Nigeria News

It is a few days into January and it is time for stock taking across industries. Nollywood is not left out. Moviedom presents views of some leading practitioners on Nollywood in 2022 and their expectations in 2023. It is the first diet…….

Award Winning Actor Segun Arinze: ‘We Need More Of Government Intervention In Nollywood’

Looking at Nollywood last year, quite a number of films were made. There were blockbusters, but they didn’t quite tell well because of the economy. Things were not really rosy for everybody. Notwithstanding, the industry witnessed a lot of giant strides. But one would like to see the industry moving in a right and positive direction in 2023. One would like to see the government at all levels actively involved. I salute Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for what he is doing to create the enabling environment for filmmakers in Lagos State. He recently gave some filmmakers grant to make films. But like Oliver Twist, we need more of his…