My top priority is security, welfare of corps members, says INEC Chairman | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has reiterated the Commission’s commitment to ensuring the welfare and security of Corps Members’ lives and property before, during, and after the general elections in 2023.

Speaking while on a courtesy visit to the Acting Director General of the National Youth Service Corps at Scheme’s National Directorate Headquarters, Maitama Abuja today, the nation’s chief electoral umpire said his office, in collaboration with all security agencies, is strategizing towards a seamless operation for Corps Members and other staff that will participate in the election.

Stressing the critical roles Corps Members play in Nigeria’s electoral system, Yakubu said; “INEC cannot conduct an election without involving Corps Members. I make bold to say this because Corps Members are the most readily available, neutral, educated, patriotic and accountable set of ad-hoc staff.

Hence, the…