Omo-Agege to Okowa: Clear yourself of financial allegations | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Unpaid Delta State pensioners storm APC governorship candidate’s rally to demand justice

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, has challenged the governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, to clear himself of widespread allegations that he may have diverted N25 billion from the over N4.2 trillion that accrued to the state in the past seven and a half years to float a bank.

Omo-Agege threw the challenge while addressing a crowd of party supporters at the APC campaign rally in Isoko land, on Friday, January 6.

He also made a clarification on the issue of loans obtained by the Okowa administration, saying, if elected governor, he would honour legitimate commitments made by the administration but would not be obligated to repay loans obtained in the twilight of the current state government.

“While we are not happy that the state has over borrowed, we will be…