Taraba: WACHEF honours first NCWS president | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Women and Children Health Empowerment Foundation (WACHEF) has conferred an award on Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau, as the first woman from Taraba to become the National President of the National Council of Women Society (NCWS). Adamu hails from Lau Local Council of Taraba State.

Presenting the award, yesterday, in Jalingo, the Foundation’s Board of Trustee (BOT) Chairman, Dr. Garba Danjuma, said: “The award has become necessary because of the pride the new president has brought to the women in the state and the country at large.”

Danjuma said it became necessary for the foundation to identify with the newly-elected president, “who has the Nigerian women and children at heart”

He also used the opportunity to beckon on all well-to-do Nigerians and other non-governmental organisations (NGO) to borrow leaves from the NCWS National President.

He restated the foundation’s commitment to invest in both women and children in the country.

Adamu vowed to ensure that…