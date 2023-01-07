



The presidential campaign spokesman of the Bola Tinubu campaign in the southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh, has mocked Mr. Phrank Shaibu of the Atiku Abubakar campaign for disbelieving in the potentials of Tinubu to transform Nigeria’s internet fraudsters into positive productive ventures. Onoh, in his reply to Shaibu, noted that the production vacuum created by global […]

The post Tinubu will transform yahoo boys into productive ventures, Onoh replies Atiku’s aide appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper