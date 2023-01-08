





Forty-six Ivorian soldiers detained in Mali since July arrived home late Saturday, according to an AFP reporter at the airport, a day after they were pardoned by the neighbouring country’s junta. The troops, whose detention triggered a bitter diplomatic row between the countries, were arrested on July 10, 2022, after arriving in the Malian capital […]

The post 46 Ivorian soldiers return home after Mali pardon appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper