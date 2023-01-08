Amid impending gloom, demand for wage increase rises | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Wage Increase’ll boost workers’ purchasing power,

stimulate economy -–Economist

• Life-span of current

N30, 000 minimum wage ends this year

• Minimum wage now $40 from $200 – Emmanuel

• ‘Nigerian inflation one

of worst within W’Africa, says Odah

With galloping inflation, projected increment in tax payable by individuals and corporates, amid other biting economic policies, analysts, especially labour leaders, have said that a gloomy fortune awaits Nigerians this year.

Indeed, some analysts, while projecting into the year, also predicted that the outlook for a stronger naira against the dollar in 2023 is bleak.

They noted that the devaluation speculation for the naira is fueled by rising inflation, lack of foreign currency reserves and the small difference between oil prices and the budget benchmark price, which could increase pressure on the naira progressively.

The World Bank’s senior economist for Nigeria, Alex Sienaert, projects that debt service will take up…