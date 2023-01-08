APC leaders in Ughelli South assure Omo-Agege of victory in March 2023 guber election





Leaders and elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State have assured Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the governorship candidate of the party, of massive votes by the Ughiewven nation during the March 11, 2023 gubernatorial election. At a meeting hosted by Olorogun Ima Niboro, the Director, Communications and […]

