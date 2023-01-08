Bello receives Presidential Technical Committee on flood management — Sunday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Calls For Dredging of Major Rivers

Lagos State Government has received the Presidential Technical Committee for the development of a comprehensive plan of action for preventing flood disasters in Nigeria, urging the FG to dredge major rivers in the country.

Receiving the committee on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello said that the time has come for the Federal Government to ensure the dredging of major rivers nationwide.

He also called for more collaboration between federal and state agencies towards ensuring that the major flooding incidents are reduced to the barest minimum, adding that dredging the major rivers will also reduce the vulnerability of coastal states to flooding issues as experienced by many states last year.

Bello said that the Federal Government should take cognisance that River Niger, Benue and Ogun among others overflow to states close to them once they rise. He said that Lagos State…