Benin elects lawmakers, with opposition allowed to stand | The Guardian Nigeria News

Benin voted for a new parliament on Sunday with opposition candidates authorised to stand in the legislative elections for the first time in four years under President Patrice Talon.

Sunday’s vote is a key test for the West African nation, where Talon’s supporters say he has ushered in political and economic development, while critics argue his mandate has eroded democracy.

The streets of Cotonou, the economic capital, were calm and all markets and shops were closed, AFP reporters said.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 am (0600 GMT) and closed at 4:00 pm (1500 GMT), according to the Autonomous National Electoral Commission.

The last legislative elections in 2019 were marked by deadly violence, record abstention and a total shutdown of the internet rare events in Benin, once praised as a bastion of democracy in the region.

The opposition was unable to participate in the 2019 polls.

Due to a tightening of the voting rules, only two movements allied to the president were…