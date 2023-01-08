Ijebu Fashion Festival charts path to sustainability, social hange — Guardian Arts — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A host of designers recently converged on Ago-Iwoye for the Ijebu Fashion Festival. The gathering brought a large number of people together.

The organizer put together young minds in creative industry in Ago-Iwoye for the purpose of promoting and empowering local designers in Ijebu and its environs.

The two-day event aimed at encouraging sustainability, social change and to also celebrate ijebu heritage as an ethnic group with unique fashion style.

The event started with a master class, which brought key industry players to enlighten, motivate and inspire budding creatives in Ijebu with real life experiences and facts.

Speaking at the event, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ijebu Fashion Festival, Aare Safriyu Kazeem, disclosed that for Nigeria to become an industrialised nation with good economic indices, all hands must be on deck to support the creative industry to be able to generate employment for the teaming population.

“The industrialisation we yearn for, and the economic…