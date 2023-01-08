Police neutralise two gunrunners in Zamfara, recover arms





Police in Zamfara neutralised two gunrunners on the Anka-Gummi Highway on Sunday while attempting to convey arms to terrorists camps. Police spokesman in the state, SP Muhammad Shehu, stated on Sunday that the gunrunners were conveying the sophisticated arms and ammunition from Taraba. He added that a Toyota Corolla vehicle was recovered from the suspects. […]

