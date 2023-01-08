Real Sociedad win at Almeria to keep pressure on Liga leaders







David Silva produced a masterclass to help third place Real Sociedad beat Almeria 2-0 on Sunday and provisionally cut the gap on league leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid to six points. The veteran Spanish playmaker, 37, capitalised on defensive confusion in the box to nip in and fire home the opener just after half-time. Former […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper