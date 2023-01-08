Relatives of Okowa loyalist, Askia, dump PDP for APC, as gale of defections hit party in Delta







A gale of defections has hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state, as the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) campaign trail hits critical strongholds of the ruling party in the oil-rich state. During the week, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s former commissioner for urban renewal, Dr. Karo Ilolo, and two time chairman of Ethiope East LGA, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper