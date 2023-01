Scores of workers have clashed with police at a Covid test kit factory in China, video spreading on social media showed Sunday, as the country navigates a path out of its hardline virus policy. Footage geolocated by AFP to an industrial park in the southwestern city of Chongqing shows people tossing crates at a group […]

