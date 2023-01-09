Atiku berates FG’s agric policies, pledges N55tr turnover | The Guardian Nigeria News

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said the Federal Government’s agricultural policy is no option for Nigeria that hopes to grow into a resilient economy.

According to Atiku, the prevailing policy is worsened by low productivity and subsistent agriculture, coupled with underperforming manufacturing sector, crippling the large potential and comparative advantage Nigeria holds in the sector.

While addressing All Value Chain Conference of Small Holder Farmers on his roadmap for the agricultural sector in Kano, yesterday, the former vice president promised to accelerate the country’s agricultural output by 3.7 per cent with N55 trillion turnover by 2030, if voted to power.

Atiku, represented by the Director of Support Groups, PDP Presidential Campaign Management Council 2023, Dr. Baraka Sani, pledged to optimise the irrigation policy to enhance food security.

He lamented that with a potential of 3.1 million irrigation in the country,…