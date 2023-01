Controversy bedevilling the rank of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kano chapter, took a fresh dimension as the Shehu Sagagi-led faction of the party on Sunday denied distancing the party in the inauguration of the state Campaign Council for 2023 elections.

The post Confusion as Kano PDP counters inauguration of 2023 state campaign council appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper