League of professionals, northern leaders halt action against CBN Gov, Emefiele | The Guardian Nigeria News

Says allegations untrue

League of Professionals for Good Governance and Accountability and the Northern Leaders Coalition, have called off their planned action against the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

In a world press conference addressed Monday in Abuja by the leagues’ President, Gbenga Gonzallo and Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ibrahim of the Northern Leaders Coalition, both group called on other anti-CBN groups to join hands in supporting the creative policies of the CBN.

Gonzallo regretted that the initial plans by both organizations were premised on reports made available to them on his activities as CBN governor which he said, were totally false and untrue of his office and person.

He said: “Having weighed the details of what was made available to us against the CBN Governor, we have come to the realization that we are acting on wrong information, and we hereby tender our unreserved apology to the CBN Governor for getting involved wrongfully and…