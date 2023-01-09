NDLEA seizes 3,975kgs skunk, 58,200 Tramadol pills, arrests 11 suspects in 4 states | The Guardian Nigeria News

NDLEA has intercepted 3,975kg of skunk and 58,200 tramadol pills in four states and arrested 11 suspects in connection with the seizure.

Its spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the arrest of 11 suspects in interdiction operations led to the seizure of almost four tons of skunk in Kaduna, Kano and Lagos states.

He added that 3, 672kg of Indian hemp were recovered from two locations in Kaduna State and five suspects were arrested.

“On Jan. 3 Edward Emmanuel (28) and Miracle Madu, were arrested at a warehouse at Rido village in Kaduna State with 298 bags of Indian hemp weighing 3,576kg.

“Investigations showed that the consignment was moved from a state in the southern part of the country to Kaduna in a petroleum products truck.

“Two other suspects, Sunday Bassey (29) and Jessica Daniel (14), were nabbed with 96kgs of Indian hemp at Gonin Gora area of the state.

“One Sanusi Isah (30) was arrested on Jan. 7 at Giwa area with more than 12,000…