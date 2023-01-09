Nigeria wrongly tagged country of fraudsters, drug peddlers, says Dabiri-Erewa | The Guardian Nigeria News

Urges attitudinal change amid battered image

Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, yesterday, said that Nigerians were not fraudsters and drug peddlers as portrayed on the international scene.

She said that one of the major challenges confronting the country had been its battered image in the international community, which must be promptly addressed by Nigerians.

The former member of the House of Representatives stated this during the inaugural launch of the Akure Primerose Club, held at the International Culture and Event Centre (the Dome), in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Dabiri-Erewa, who emphasised that Nigerians are not as terrible going by the manner in which they are being judged outside the country, stressed that Nigerians must be the ones to right the wrongs themselves.

She said: “One of the biggest problems we have in Nigeria is our image. We are not as bad as we are portrayed and we have to do something about it. Communication is…