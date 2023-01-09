PDP refutes report on Atiku’s health





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied media reports that its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar was flown to London, over health challenges. Sen. Dino Melaye, the spokesperson and Director, Public Affairs, PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, said this in a statement in Abuja. “Disregard the lies of unrepentant liars. Atiku is 100 per cent fit […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper