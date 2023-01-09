Protest: Ibadan Poly management lifts ban on Students’ Union







Management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan has lifted the suspension earlier placed on the institution’s Students’ Union Government. This is contained in a statement issued by the institution’s Registrar, Mrs Modupe Fawale, in Ibadan on Monday. Fawale said that the reversal of the suspension order earlier placed on the union was based on interventions in order […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper