Why fuel scarcity, queues persist in Nigeria- Pinnacle Oil | The Guardian Nigeria News

Invests $1bn in the downstream sector

Lean investment in the downstream sector has been identified as the reason for the perennial fuel scarcity and the attendant long queues witnessed in the filling stations across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Peter Mbah stated this, weekend, while speaking to State House correspondents shortly after the company paid a thank-you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Mbah, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the forthcoming election in Enugu, said in order to bridge the gap, Pinnacle Oil and Gas has invested about a billion dollars with a view to addressing the stagnation of investment in the downstream sector.

Asked whether the country will surmount the intermittent scarcity witnessed every time, he disclosed that with the intervention by his company and investments from other Nigerians in the downstream sector, the problem…