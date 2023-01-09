WorldRemit Data: Inflation Forces Migrants to Reduce Remittances Despite Financial Hardship for Family Overseas | The Guardian Nigeria News

Byline: Imane Charioui, Director of Francophone Africa & Middle East, WorldRemit

82% of remittance senders agreed that the cost of living for those they send money to has increased since the start of the year

45% of senders restricting remittances solely to immediate family members as a result of inflation

More than half (54%) of remittance senders have taken up a side-hustle since the global COVID-19 pandemic; almost one-fifth (19%) did so to continue to be able to support friends and family abroad

YAOUNDÉ, 3 January 2023 – WorldRemit, a leading digital remittances company, announces the results of its second Cost of Living index, where the organization has sought to understand how the worsening inflation crisis has affected the lives of international money senders around the world.

The survey found that 82% of remittance senders, including Cameroonian migrants, agreed that the cost of living for the people who they send money to has risen…