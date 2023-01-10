Banks at liberty to pay any denomination via ATMs, says CBN | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Cash withdrawal limit takes off

• Depositors still paid in old banknotes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may have reversed the earlier directive stopping banks from loading Automated Teller Machines (ATM) with higher banknotes, saying financial institutions are at liberty to pay in any denomination through the channels.

The apex bank had, as part of the original circular restricting cash holding, capped maximum denominations payable at ATMs at N200. It also pegged individuals’ and corporate entities’ weekly cash withdrawal limits at N100, 000 and N500, 000 respectively.

A follow-up notice upped the limits to N500, 000 and N5 million for individuals and corporate bodies respectively. It reviewed other items associated with the aggressive cashless policy enforcement but not the restriction on ATM payable denomination.

With the reversed policy coming into force, yesterday, customers expected the banks to commence dispensing N200 notes at ATM points. But in what was…