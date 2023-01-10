Catalyst Fund announces $2 million investment into 10 startups accelerating Africa’s adaptation and resilience to climate change







NAIROBI, Kenya, 10 January 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Today pre-seed venture capital (VC) fund and accelerator Catalyst Fund announced a $2 million investment into 10 startups building solutions to improve the resilience of climate-vulnerable communities in Africa. This is the inaugural cohort of the new $30M VC fund of Catalyst Fund, anchored by financial sector development agency FSD Africa, aimed […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper