It was a moment of sober reflection, delight and emotions after the Assemblies of God Church, Itedo Lekki, bade their host pastor of 25 years, Reverend Okereke Odii, alongside his wife and children, a warm farewell for an impactful tenure in the parish. In over two decades, Odii grew the membership of the church from […]

The post Church celebrates retiring pastor of 25 years appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper