





Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has reeled out his achievements as senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District. Speaking at campaign rallies at Imode and Oviri-Olomu, both in Ughelli South LGA; and Kiagbodo in Burutu LGA, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said he has fulfilled his vow to bring development to every […]

The post Delta 2023: Ovie Omo-Agege lists achievements as campaign hits Delta Central appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper