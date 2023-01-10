Late Anyiam-Osigwe, Amazon of creative sector – Sanwo-Olu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has described the late filmmaker and founder of African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe as an Amazon of the creative sector.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said that the late filmmaker was a trailblazer and visionary leader.

He said that the deceased contributed immensely to the growth and development of the creative industry in the state and Nigeria as a whole during her lifetime.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anyiam-Osigwe, President of Association of Movie Producers and Chief Executive Officer of African Film Academy (AFA), died on Monday at a private hospital in Lagos at the age of 53.

Sanwo-Olu said that Anyiam-Osagwe, during her lifetime, produced many blockbuster movies, facilitated, trained and empowered hundreds of young people in the creative industry through the ‘Film in a Box’ programme by the AFA, in conjunction with the state…