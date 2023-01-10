NALDA provides Earth dam, farm inputs to Bauchi farmers







The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has disclosed plans to provide Earth Dam, land clearing and farm inputs to farmers in Azare Local Government Area of Bauchi State to boost food security in the country. The Earth Dam when completed in 14 days time will provide water for over 10,000 Animals and Irrigation in […]

