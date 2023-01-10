Weep not my Obidient, Onoh chides LP’s Datti-Ahmed | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Bola Tinubu’s presidential spokesman in the southeast, Dr Josef Onoh has mocked the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed for crying mournfully in a live television programme over a matter he brought upon himself.





Datti-Ahmed had broke down with a child-like cry in a Town Hall television programme while reacting to Femi Fani-Kayode’s (FFK) lampoon on him (Datti) who had earlier made uncomplimentary remarks on FFK and to which Fani-Kayode.

Onoh however said he was flabbergasted by Datti’s display of emotion at such a public square, noting that the LP vice presidential candidate sold himself out as an immature character, not man enough to assume Nigeria’s number two position that Datti seeks for.

He, however, offered a handkerchief to Datti for more tears he would shed, noting that if the LP VP candidate were to be in the shoes of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who receives sever knocks every now and then from all angles, he would have fainted…