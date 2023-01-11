2023: Onoh says Southeast has adopted Tinubu as preferred candidate







The spokesman of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council in the southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh has reviewed the presidential campaign of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and concluded that the southeast zone has submitted to voting for the Tinubu Asiwaju presidency. He commended Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Hope Uzodinma, and Dave Umahi of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper