Biden urges US Congress to rein in Big Tech | The Guardian Nigeria News

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Republican and Democratic lawmakers to break years of political gridlock and pass laws that would rein in the power of Big Tech.

The Unites States is home to global tech giants Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook-owner Meta but has trailed governments in Europe and Asia in drawing up more modern rules to curb their power.

“The risks Big Tech poses for ordinary Americans are clear,” Biden said in an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal just days after the Republican party took the majority in the House of Representatives following elections in November.

“It’s time to walk the walk and get something done,” he said.

Most of the pushback in the United States against Big Tech has come from state and local authorities or national regulators such as the Federal Trade Commission or Department of Justice.

Biden said his administration was seeking to push through legislation against Big Tech on several fronts, including…