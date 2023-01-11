Group alleges partisanship in access to PVCs collection





Barely 45 days to the conduct of the general elections, an interfaith group has raised the alarm over alleged deliberate denial of access to PVCs based on ethnic and partisan considerations, and has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to speedily address “old politics” that could disenfranchise Nigerians registered for the exercise. The […]

