Immigration opens enhanced e-passport facility in Kano | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Immigration Service, (NIS), has announced the opening of a new electronic passport, (e-passport), [production facility in Kano to allow Nigerians to access its services with ease.

Commissioning the new facility Wednesday in Kano, Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Idris, said that the passport reform process is still in progress, especially the fast track program designed specifically for those who returned from different parts of the globe for the yuletide.

He said the agency is committed to issuing passports between three to six weeks, post biometric capture, if there are no technical hitches or application irregularities such as inconsistencies in the National Identity Number, (NIN), of applicants.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, (PRO), of the service, Tony Akuneme, Idris emphasized that NIN remains a mandatory requirement for the issuance of passports and that the information in both documents must match.

Represented by the Assistant…