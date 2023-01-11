Omo-Agege slams PDP for chasing firms away from Delta through illegal 'deve' tax







Deputy Senate President and Delta All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has indicted the Peoples Democratic Party for chasing away businesses that once boosted the economy of the state through organized criminal extortion, known in local parlance as “deve.” According to him, it was PDP that started the illegal and unregulated taxation of […]

