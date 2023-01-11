US, allies to meet in Germany to coordinate Ukraine aid — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The United States will gather its allies in Germany next week for a new round of talks on backing Ukraine militarily, the US airbase in Ramstein said on Tuesday.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein on January 20, the base said in a statement.

Austin “has again invited Ministers of Defense and senior military officials from around the world to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various security issues facing US allies and partners,” it said.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group includes some 50 countries supporting Ukraine’s war effort against Russia.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that Kyiv’s Western backers would meet next week with Ukraine’s defence minister “to discuss exactly what types of weapons are needed and how can allies provide those weapons”.

He spoke as the US-led alliance and the European Union vowed to bolster backing for Ukraine and ramp up…