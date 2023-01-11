We’ll have zero tolerance for poverty, prioritize dev’t, Mbah, Enugu PDP guber candidate assures | The Guardian Nigeria News

… Igwe Achiekwelu restates support for Mbah

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah has assured the people of his resolve to tackle and kick out poverty in the state and prioritize development and education if elected governor in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

The governorship frontrunner who disclosed this at town-hall meetings on Tuesday at Achi-Uno and Achi-Agu autonomous communities, both headquarters of Oji River Central and Oji River East Development Centres, respectively, said his administration would have zero tolerance for the plague called poverty by wagging war against it through his massive integrated development programmes enshrined in his manifesto.

Mbah, while reacting to the list of demands presented by the people of the development centres, vowed that his administration would leave no stone unturned in overhauling the general welfare of the people, stressing that infrastructural development is key…