Youths protest at CBN headquarters, demand sack of Emefiele | The Guardian Nigeria News

Protesters in their hundreds on Wednesday besieged the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) located in Central Business District demanding the removal of the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele from office.

They called for the resignation of Emefiele, over what they described as his refusal to appear before security operatives for questioning.

The placard-carrying protesters alleged that the CBN Governor is a threat to national security, demanding that he must resign or be sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The demonstrators, under the auspices of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and other civil society groups, also said Emefiele should acknowledge the invitation of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Recall that the DSS had recently gone to court to seek an order to arrest and detain Emefiele over terrorism allegation but a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja declined their application.

The court said there was no strong evidence from the DSS to back the…