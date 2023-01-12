Bandits kill two, abduct four women in Kaduna | The Guardian Nigeria News

10 fleeing ISWAP fighters, cleric surrender to Niger military

Bandits have reportedly killed a community leader, Ibrahim Abdullahi, and his nephew. They also abducted four women in Unguwar Mai Awo village of Igabi Local Council in Kaduna State.

Abdullahi, a member of the Fityanul Islam First Aid Group, Igabi chapter was killed alongside his nephew, yesterday, at his residence. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammad Jalige, could not be reached on phone to confirm the development.

But a resident, Nasir Idris, said the bandits stormed the community about 3.30am, killed the community leader and his nephew and later moved to another location within the community and abducted four women, including a nursing mother.

He said the bandits shot sporadically to scare the villagers away, when they arrived the community, adding that two other residents were injured, but were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“The bandits killed Ibrahim Abdullahi, who is a…