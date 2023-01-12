How Atiku oversaw $30m sale of $1.5b Delta Steel – Omo-Agege







Deputy Senate President and Delta All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has raised questions over the sale of the Delta Steel Complex, set up with the sum of $1.5 billion but sold off for $30m under the supervision of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, back when he was vice president […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper