HURIWA carpets FG on revival of refinery, high fuel prices | The Guardian Nigeria News

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), on Wednesday, carpeted the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, for saying he won’t mind buying petrol at N300 a litre because other countries sell their products at higher prices than in Nigeria and N300 is nothing when compared or changed to the United States dollar and the British pound sterling.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement said the comment of Sylva is crudely insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, who, for months, have been suffering unavailability and expensive cost per litre of Premium Motor Spirit known as petrol.

The group also said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, which Sylva serves has failed woefully to fulfill its campaign promises to revive the nation’s moribund refineries, as he vowed to do in his manifesto in 2015 when he was vying for offices under the deceptive mantra of “Change”.

Sylva had, at a…