Turkey lashes out at Sweden over Kurdish tweet | The Guardian Nigeria News

Turkey on Thursday summoned Sweden’s ambassador to lodge an angry protest over a video posted by a Kurdish group in Stockholm that depicted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan swinging by his legs from a rope.

The diplomatic spat threatened to set back Sweden’s efforts to break down NATO member Turkey’s resistance to its bid to join the Western defence alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ambassador was summoned a day after the Kurdish Rojava Committee of Sweden compared Erdogan to Italy’s late dictator Benito Mussolini in a tweet.

The Fascist ruler was hung upside down after his execution in the closing days of World War II.

“History shows how dictators end up,” the group wrote above a video showing pictures of Mussolini’s 1945 execution and then a dummy painted to look like Erdogan swinging on a rope.

“It is time for Erdogan to resign. Take this chance and quit so that you don’t end up hanging upside down on (Istanbul’s) Taksim…