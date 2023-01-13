2023 poll: Court dismisses PDP’s suit seeking disqualification of Tinubu, Shettima | The Guardian Nigeria News

Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, dismissed a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’ suit seeking the disqualification of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), and his vice, Mr Kassim Shettima, for the 2023 general elections.

Delivering judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo, dismissed the suit on the ground that the PDP lacked locus standi to institute the suit.

Justice Ekwo, who held that the case was caught by the principle of issue estoppel, described the suit as an abuse of court process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP, in its originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1734/2022, had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC, Tinubu and Shettima as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

In the suit filed on July 28, 2022, the party challenged the validity of Sen. Tinubu to contest for the 2023 presidential election as APC candidate on the ground that Mr Shettima’s nomination as his running mate was in…