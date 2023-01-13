Attack APC supporters at your own peril, warns Omo-Agege, states why Okowa will not be VP | The Guardian Nigeria News

Deputy Senate President and Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has once again warned against any planned attacks on members and supporters of APC in Delta state during the 2023 general elections. He stated that such attacks will be met with the full vehemence of the law.

Omo-Agege while reacting to recent reports of plans to precipitate violence during the election in order to sabotage the BVAS voting system, appealed to youths in Delta State to ensure they are not used by “failed politicians who are afraid of free and fair elections”.

Omo-Agege spoke, Friday, January 13, when the ongoing ward to ward campaigns of the APC moved to JFK ground, Refinery Road and Ughoton, in Uvwie and Okpe LGAs respectively.

He said the 2023 general elections are profound, and would redefine the destiny of Nigeria and Delta state. He therefore warned that anyone that attempts to disrupt the election will be toying with the future of both the…